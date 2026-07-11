Proposed in 1991, Mumbai’s Vidyavihar flyover set to open by Aug 31: What it means for your commute

The BMC’s announcement came after a civic delegation led by Abhijit Bangar additional municipal commissioner (Projects) carried out a site inspection of the bridge. (File photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued fresh deadlines for two new bridges at Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, aimed at decongesting the rising traffic woes. The bridges include the long pending Vidyavihar Railway over bridge and T junction flyover at Sion-Panvel Highway.

Thirty five years after it was envisioned, Mumbai’s long pending Vidyavihar railway flyover is set to become operational by August 31 this year, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday.

The BMC’s announcement came after a civic delegation led by Abhijit Bangar additional municipal commissioner (Projects) carried out a site inspection of the bridge.

“Nearly 80 percent of the bridge is now completed. The entire east-west route in Vidyavihar demands a long detour and can take anywhere between 40-45 minutes during peak travel time. Once the bridge is constructed, the east-west commute in Vidyavihar will cut down to 10 – 15 minutes,” Bangar said on Saturday.