scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Vidhie Mukerjea seeks Mumbai court’s permission to stay with mother Indrani Mukerjea

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, is currently out on bail.

Vidhie Mukerjea, daughter of ex-couple Indrani and Peter Mukerjea currently in London, has moved an application before a special CBI court here seeking permission to stay with her mother in Mumbai after she returns to India. (File Photo)

Vidhie Mukerjea, daughter of ex-couple Indrani and Peter Mukerjea currently in London, has moved an application before a special CBI court here seeking permission to stay with her mother in Mumbai after she returns to India.

Vidhie claimed she was deprived of her mother’s companionship as a minor when Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015, in connection with her daughter Sheena Bora’s murder, and the separation has affected her “emotional well-being”.

Vidhie has been living in London for several years. She is returning to India on September 10, as per her application.

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, is currently out on bail.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

In the plea, moved through advocate Ranjeet Sangle, Vidhie said she was a minor when her mother was arrested in 2015 and has been deprived of her mother’s companionship, love and warmth since the day of her arrest and has not been with her for the last seven years.

This has seriously affected the emotional well-being of the applicant, it said, adding that Vidhie is now finding it extremely difficult to cope with the separation and hence she is desirous of being able to freely communicate and live with her mother as and when she wishes to.

The plea further said that Indrani Mukerjea is suffering from irreversible cerebral ischemia, she is frail and requires proper personal and medical care, which the applicant would like to provide to the best of her ability and time.

Advertisement

Indrani Mukerjea has no family apart from the applicant, in Mumbai, it added.

Vidhie’s plea further said since her statement had been recorded by the CBI in the case, she felt it “right and proper” to seek prior permission from the special court, presiding over the case.

“To be able to reside with one’s mother, to take care of one’s ailing mother and to be taken care of by one’s mother, is a fundamental right of any child and as such…,” the plea added.

Advertisement

Special court judge SP Naik Nimbalkar has asked the prosecution to file its say and adjourned the matter to September 7.

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai, and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. The body was burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district.

Bora was Indrani’s daughter from her previous relationship.

The murder came to light in 2015, after Rai spilled the beans about the crime following his arrest in another case.

More from Mumbai

Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. He was granted bail by the high court in February 2020.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 08:35:49 pm
Next Story

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: ‘Vasundhara phir se’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Death in Navy SEAL training exposes a culture of brutality, cheating and drugs

Death in Navy SEAL training exposes a culture of brutality, cheating and drugs

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Explained | What is 'zombie ice', how it threatens to raise global sea levels?

Explained | What is 'zombie ice', how it threatens to raise global sea levels?

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium
Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement