Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar, husband sent to CBI custody till December 26

FORMER ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and husband Deepak Kochhar, arrested by the CBI in the Videocon loan case on Friday, were sent to the central agency’s custody till December 26 on Saturday by a holiday court.

The agency sought the couple’s custody for three days on the ground that an additional charge has been added following their probe into the case filed in 2019. Section 409 (criminal breach of trust), which attracts a maximum punishment of life imprisonment, has been invoked in the case.

The CBI claimed that the couple was arrested as they had not cooperated with the probe.

Deepak was arrested last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a connected case and was out on bail.

The CBI claimed that in 2009, a sanctioning committee headed by Kochhar, had sanctioned a rupee term loan of Rs 300 crore to Videocon International Electronics Limited in contravention of rules and policies of the bank. It alleged that it was part of a criminal conspiracy with the co-accused by abusing her official position.

The agency alleged that a day after the loan was disbursed, the MD of Videocon Group, Venugopal Dhoot, transferred Rs 64 crore to a company managed by Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak.

The agency, through its prosecutors A Limosin and PKB Gaikwad, said that between 2009 and 2011, ICICI Bank sanctioned rupee term loan of Rs 1,875 crore to six companies of Videocon Group. It claimed that of these six loans, Kochhar was on the committee on two loans, including one of Rs 300 crore.

The CBI alleged that Rs 64 crore from this was for her own use as an investment in her husband’s company by Videocon.

“Being a public servant, she was entrusted with the bank funds for which she was liable to discharge such trust in accordance with the guidelines issued by the ICICI Bank,” the CBI said. It added that a flat valued at Rs 5.25 crore in February 1996 was transferred to the family trust of Kochhar for only Rs 11 lakh in 2016.

Lawyer Amit Desai, appearing for the Kochhars, said they were not arrested for so many years and the agency had also not made allegations that they had at any point hampered the probe. He added that all documents were submitted to the ED.

Desai said that a letter, purportedly written by the ICICI Bank to the agency, stating that no wrongful loss was caused to it in any of these transactions, had pointed out errors in the facts mentioned in the CBI FIR.

He added that the ED had attached the flat in question but the adjudicating authority had said that the transaction of Rs 64 crore was independent of the loan given.

The CBI lawyers said that the probe was independent of the opinion of the bank and their custody was needed to conduct the probe. It said that the contents of the letter could not be dealt with at this stage and would be a matter of trial.

Holiday Special CBI Judge S M Menjoge said that the offence was serious in nature and directed the two to be sent into CBI’s custody till Monday.