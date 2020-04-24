Video clip of burglary at jewellery store goes viral, shop owners on toe

The Mumbai crime branch, which is conducting a parallel investigation in the matter, said an insider’s hand could not be ruled out in the Sona company burglary. (Representational Photo) The Mumbai crime branch, which is conducting a parallel investigation in the matter, said an insider’s hand could not be ruled out in the Sona company burglary. (Representational Photo)

Jewellery shop owners in the city went into a tizzy after a video clip, purportedly of a tunnel dug through the floor of a shop in Andheri (East) went viral on social media groups. All jewellery shops in the city have been shut since the lockdown was anmumbnounced last month.

According to police, the clip was a part of a CCTV camera footage obtained from a jewellery shop located at Akruti in Andheri (east). Around 3 am Tuesday, burglars reportedly dug a small tunnel through the corner of a shop, Mahavir Jewellers, and decamped with 1.5-2 kilogramme silver jewellery worth Rs 50,000, Senior Inspector Jagdish Shinde, MIDC police station, said.

“The CCTV camera installed in the shop has captured the footage of a person entering the shop around 3 am. We should be able to make arrests soon,” said an officer from MIDC police station.

Meanwhile, after the video went viral on social media, owners of Sona company, which exports gold and diamonds abroad, checked their unit at Mahakali Caves Road Tuesday to find valuables worth crores missing. MIDC police have registered a FIR in the matter. While Sona company owners have claimed that gold and diamonds worth Rs 6 crore have been burgled, police have pegged the amount at Rs 15 lakh on the basis of receipts of stolen ornaments submitted so far.

The Mumbai crime branch, which is conducting a parallel investigation in the matter, said an insider’s hand could not be ruled out in the Sona company burglary.

Prithviraj Kothari, national president of India Bullion and Jewellers Association, said, “There are over 5,000 jewellery shops in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar area alone. We have been in touch with the zonal DCP who has increased patrolling, especially in the night. We have also sought permission from the authorities to keep our shops open for two hours in the morning to check if everything is in place. We are yet to hear from them.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd