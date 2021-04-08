Vidarbha sees one-day spike of over 10,000 Covid cases, Bhandara emerges as hotspot

The district also saw record 19,191 tests, with the sample positivity rate (SPR) touching a new high of 27.81 per cent. (Express File Photo)

The Covid graph of Vidarbha’s 11 districts rose sharply on Wednesday with 10,225 new cases and 113 deaths being recorded on the day.

Nagpur recorded the highest number of cases, 5,338, and 66 deaths. Of the new cases, 3,283 were reported from municipal areas while the rural parts saw 2,048 cases. Seven were from outside the district. Of the 66 deaths, which is two more than the earlier record of 64 in September last year, 34 were reported from municipal areas, 25 from rural parts while seven of the deceased were from outside the district.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 patients in the district has now gone up to 2,54,221 while the toll has touched 5,504.

As against 5,338 new patients, 3,868 were discharged on Wednesday, taking the cumulative discharge tally since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,05,784. The number of active patients has now gone up to 42,933.

After Nagpur, Bhandara has now emerged as the next big Covid hotspot, reporting 1,177 new cases and nine deaths on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the district, at 6,740, is second only to Nagpur. The district also recorded the second highest number of tests at 7,194, with a SPR of 16.36 per cent.

The death toll in Vidarbha region due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, 113, is also a new record. Yavatmal and Akola recorded eight deaths each followed by Gondia (6), Chandrapur (5), Gadchiroli and Amravati (4 each), Buldana (2) and Wardha (1). Washim saw no Covid deaths on Wednesday.

The region’s total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 9,504 and is likely to cross the 10,000 mark if the second wave continues unabated over the next few days. The region’s recovery rate has dipped to 84 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.78 per cent.

Vidarbha region has seen over 7,000 new Covid-19 cases and more than 90 deaths every day since the beginning of April. In the first week of the month, 56,107 new cases were detected and 661 patients lost their lives to coronavirus.