Vidarbha region reports highest one-day Covid toll of 170

THE daily toll due to coronavirus infections in Vidarbha saw a significant rise on Tuesday, with the region’s 11 districts together registering 170 deaths. The previous highest death toll in the region was 147, registered on Sunday.

The region also crossed 10,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, with the figure currently at 10,332. Of these, 5,838 deaths took place in Nagpur district.

While Nagpur district still leads the chart with 65 deaths on Tuesday, other districts in the region also reported a significant number of deaths. While Yavatmal reported 23 deaths on Tuesday, Gadchiroli, till now the least affected district, reported 20 deaths. Chandrapur (14), Akola, Bhandara and Gondia (12 each) and Amravati (8) were the other affected districts.

Incidentally, the figure of 170 Covid deaths in Vidarbha region was despite zero deaths reported in Wardha and Washim districts. With this, 1,489 people have lost the battle to Covid-19 in the region since January 1.

Vidarbha saw 13,618 new cases and 7,656 patients being discharged on Tuesday. The active case load now stands at 1,07,679, of which 61,062 patients are in Nagpur district.

The day also witnessed a huge increase in number of tests. The 11 districts together conducted 70,549 cases, 29,122 of them in Nagpur district.

The region’s recovery rate now stands at just about 80 per cent and the death rate has gone up to 1.71 per cent. Nagpur district continues to have a higher death rate of 2 per cent.