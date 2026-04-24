2,500-year-old burial site with bizarre ‘upside-down’ pots discovered in Maharashtra’s Bhandara

Excavation at Virli Khandar has uncovered a rare composite megalithic burial featuring stone circles with menhirs

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
4 min readNagpurApr 24, 2026 06:37 PM IST
Vidarbha megalithic excavationThe site, located in Pauni tehsil of Bhandara district, in Maharashtra was first reported in 2008. (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

An ongoing excavation at a megalithic site in Virli Khandar has revealed distinctive burial architecture, rare artefacts and unusual pottery arrangements, offering fresh insights into ancient funerary practices in Vidarbha.

The site, located in Pauni tehsil of Bhandara district, in Maharashtra was first reported in 2008 by researchers from Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University and is currently being excavated under archaeologist and Head of Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, RTMNU, Dr Prabash Sahu.

According to Professor Sahu, the site was selected for three reasons, including its unique burial pattern. “We have stone circles and within them menhirs (tall stone set upright), making it a composite megalithic structure — a combination of two burial types,” he said.

The excavation is also aimed at training students in field archaeology, including exploration, documentation and excavation. Additionally, nearby sites such as Pimpalgaon Nipani and Tirota Kheri feature dolmen burials, making Virli Khandar distinct in comparison.

Vidarbha megalithic excavation In one burial, nearly 50 pots were found arranged systematically, with larger bowls covered by inverted bowls. (Express photo)

So far, researchers have documented 69 megalithic burials using drone mapping and field surveys.

Of these, four have been selected for excavation, including two stone circles with menhir in periphery and boulders, and two with only boulder circles.

Must Read | Knowledge Nugget | Balirajgarh Excavation: How is it connected to Mahajanapadas and why it matters

While skeletal remains have not yet been conclusively identified, excavations are ongoing.

Story continues below this ad

Significant artifacts have been recovered from one of the burials, including copper objects such as a necklace, iron implements like axes, chisels, ladles and arrowheads, semi-precious stone beads, notably etched carnelian beads, and a gold earring. Fragmentary bone remains have also been recovered alongside these finds.

Vidarbha megalithic excavation While skeletal remains have not yet been conclusively identified, excavations are ongoing. (Express photo)

One of the most striking discoveries is a unique cluster of pottery, not previously reported in the Vidarbha region. In one burial, nearly 50 pots were found arranged systematically, with larger bowls covered by inverted bowls.

At least 23 such pairs – amounting to 46 pots – were documented in a single cluster, along with additional red and black-and-red ware pots and associated iron objects.

Sahu noted another peculiar feature: almost all pots, including larger vessels, were placed in an inverted position, with one pot covered by another from above.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Administrative hub of Iron Age kingdom? ASI dig at Bihar’s Balirajgarh seeks answers on ancient Mithila history

“None of the pots were found upright. It appears they were deliberately placed upside down within the burial context,” he said. The exact reason for this arrangement is yet to be established and will be studied further.

Archaeologists believe the pots may have originally contained food, grains or liquids as part of burial offerings. Samples have been collected for residual and chemical analysis to determine their contents.

The pots were carefully placed over a layer of black cotton soil laid above the natural lateritic (murum) base.

Vidarbha megalithic excavation According to archaeologist Dr Prabash Sahu, the site was selected for three reasons, including its unique burial pattern. (Express photo)

The sticky nature of this soil helped stabilise the vessels, keeping them largely in position despite breakage caused by the weight of overlying soil.

Story continues below this ad

Explaining burial practices, Sahu said such structures were prepared by digging pits where skeletal remains, if present, were placed along with “grave goods” – objects associated with the deceased, reflecting beliefs in life after death.

In another significant find, charcoal remains discovered at the site are expected to help determine its age through Accelerator Mass Spectrometry (AMS) dating. Preliminary observations suggest the site could be at least 2,500 years old.

The excavation, which began on March 10, is nearing its final stages but continues to yield new evidence. While most students have left due to upcoming examinations, three PhD scholars remain on site, handling different burial trenches and artefact recovery. The site will be closed once excavation and documentation are complete, Sahu said.

Archaeologists believe the findings at Virli Khandar could significantly contribute to understanding megalithic cultures in the region and their broader cultural practices.

Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 24: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments