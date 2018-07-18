Vidarbha irrigation scam: Two more offences registered

In both divisions, the anti-corruption bureau is conducting an open inquiry. (Representational photo) In both divisions, the anti-corruption bureau is conducting an open inquiry. (Representational photo)

Two new offences have been registered in the alleged irrigation scam in Vidarbha on Tuesday against seven former officials of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation.

With this, the total number of offences registered in Nagpur division has gone up to 16. Four offences have been registered in Amravati division. In both divisions, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) is conducting an open inquiry. Tuesday’s offences were registered in Ambhora Lift Irrigation Scheme (stage 2) and the Sindhpuri main canal and Shendri sub-canal of the Gosikhurd Lift Irrigation Scheme.

In Ambhora scheme, offences were registered against the then Executive Engineer Umashankar Parvate, then Divisional Accountant Chandan Jibhkate, then Superintending Engineer Dilip Pohekar, then Chief Engineer Sopan Suryawanshi and then Executive Director Devendra Shirke. They were booked under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. In the Gosikhurd case, those booked are the then Executive Engineer Vasant Gonnade, then Divisional Accountant Arvind Jibhkate, then Superintending Engineer Dilip Pohekar, then Chief Engineer Sopan Suryawanshi and then Executive Director Devendra Shirke. In both cases, the accused had allegedly escalated the cost of the project by illegal updation.

Only two chargesheets have so far been filed in all the cases. On July 5, the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court had rapped the state government for what it described as “no progress” in the investigation and had sought to monitor the probe by a panel of two retired HC judges on a day-to-day basis. On July 12, the state had pleaded before the HC to put on hold its decision, pledging to submit a detailed status report of the probe within 15 days.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App