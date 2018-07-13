Vidarbha ‘irrigation scam’: Bombay High courts plan to monitor probe on hold

Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar

THE Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has put on hold its plan to set up a two-member panel of retired High Court judges for day-to-day monitoring of the probe into Vidarbha’s alleged irrigation scam.

It followed an assurance by the government in court to present a “status report” on the progress of the investigation by the two SITs at Nagpur and Amravati within a week. Last week, the High Court bench comprising Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Justice Zaka Haq had expressed its anger over what it described as “no progress” in the investigation while hearing petitions filed by NGO Janmanch and activist Atul Jagtap. They told Janmanch to suggest names of two retired HC judges for the day-to-day monitoring of the probe.Janmanch, on Thursday, suggested the names of J N Patel and R C Chavan.

Government pleader Sumant Deopujari, however, requested the court to hold its plan to set up the panel assuring the court to submit a “status report” on the probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) units at Nagpur and Amravati within 15 days. The bench relented but directed the government to submit the report in seven days. It also directed that the report be submitted by the Director General of Police (ACB). Deopujari agreed. The court will hear the matter on Thursday.

