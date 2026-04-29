‘Vidarbha practically on fire till Monsoon’: HC tells govt ensure daily tankers for Melghat tribal villages

The HC was hearing PILs on malnutrition deaths among children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers in the tribal area.

Noting that the Vidarbha region will remain “virtually on fire” until the onset of the rainy season, with temperatures currently reaching 45-46 degrees Celsius, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government to ensure at least one tanker of potable water for every village in the tribal Melghat region of Amravati district.

The court observed that people in these villages “won’t be able to survive” without such supplies. The HC was hearing PILs on malnutrition deaths among children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers in the tribal area.

On April 15, the HC had raised concerns over deaths in the region due to shortage and contamination owing to drinking non-potable water and had asked the authorities to take urgent steps to provide sufficient drinking water in the region.