Noting that the Vidarbha region will remain “virtually on fire” until the onset of the rainy season, with temperatures currently reaching 45-46 degrees Celsius, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government to ensure at least one tanker of potable water for every village in the tribal Melghat region of Amravati district.
The court observed that people in these villages “won’t be able to survive” without such supplies. The HC was hearing PILs on malnutrition deaths among children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers in the tribal area.
On April 15, the HC had raised concerns over deaths in the region due to shortage and contamination owing to drinking non-potable water and had asked the authorities to take urgent steps to provide sufficient drinking water in the region.
It had also directed the government to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity for pumping water considering the severe summer.
Additional Government Pleader (AGP) Bhupesh V Samant told the HC that the authorities have initiated measures as per HC order.
Senior advocate Jugal Kishore Gilda for petitioner argued that the temperatures in the Vidarbha region are soaring and Melghat and other regions and several villages in the region including Dharni, Chikhaldara, Churni “are almost without water because of the severe evaporation of water and drying up of water bodies/wells etc.”
A bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Hiten S Venegavkar then asked Gilda to send the list of all such villages to AGP Samant on Wednesday and asked the government lawyer to discuss with the authorities on the issue.
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The HC asked the authorities to inform it during the hearing next week about “providing one regular sized tanker filled with potable water to be delivered to each village once in a day until an onset of rainy season.”
AGP Samant told the bench that the authorities, without waiting for further orders, will start working on provision of tankers and would inform the court during the next hearing on the status of the supply.
“It requires no debate that Vidarbha region would practically be on fire by mid-May and by the end of May, up to the first half of June, people in such villages will not be able to survive without supply of potable water,” the HC observed and posted further hearing to May 7.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More