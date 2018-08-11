Vidarbha Defence Industrial Hub: Maharashtra government sanctions 20 acres

Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned 20 acres of land in the Multi-Modal International Cargo Hub and Airport (MIHAN) at Nagpur to Vidarbha Defence Industrial Hub that will manufacture parts for defence aircraft. The land was offered at an airport review meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Friday.

“The hub, to be partly funded by the state, will set up a manufacturing unit to make parts for defence aircraft.The parts can also be used in aircraft used for civilian purposes. It will generate up to 50,000 jobs in the state,” said Suresh Kakani, managing director, Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation.

Fadnavis reviewed work in airports at Purandar in Pune, Belore in Amravati, Solapur, Shivani in Akola and Gondur in Dhule. Kakani said the Sindhudurg airport will see its first flight by October.

