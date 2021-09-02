Victory flame commemorating 1971 war reaches Mumbai

THE “SWARNIM Vijay Mashaal” (Victory flame) to commemorate 50 years of victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war reached Mumbai on Wednesday. The flame — lit at New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year — will be taken to the houses of all war heroes.

It will be stationed in Mumbai till September 9 and during this period the Indian armed forces will organise various events. “The flame will then head to Panaji, Goa,” said Commander Mehul Karnik, Defence spokesperson.

A grand reception for the flame was organised at the Gateway of India under the aegis of Headquarters, Maharashtra Gujarat and Goa Area. Prominent military dignitaries from the three services and other civil dignitaries were present during the occasion.

CM Uddhav Thackeray felicitated five Chakra awardees of the 1971 war during the ceremony. Two among them were from the Indian Navy, two from the Army and one from the Air Force.

The celebrations were highlighted by a flypast by an IAF aircraft and a band concert.