Victim’s father wants capital punishment for accused

SHRIKANT SHUKLA, the cab driver whose 19-year-old daughter Sonam was murdered by a 23-year-old man from their locality in Goregaon (west) said he had no idea who the accused was and wants the government to give the accused capital punishment.

“My daughter will not come back. He (accused) should be hanged too. Otherwise, he will come out of jail and again commit such crimes. I was working day and night to save money for the future of my two daughters and a son. She was preparing for medical entrance exam. My second daughter is a microbiology student. I never imagined I will have to see this day… I just want the police to ensure he gets the punishment he deserves,” Shukla told The Indian Express.

“I never knew that my daughter was known to him. She used to go to his bakery to buy bread. That day she was passing by his bakery when he called her and took him to his house. He had one sided love for her. After 9.30 pm her phone was switched off and after waiting till 12 am we went to the police to file a missing complaint. But he murdered her even before we could file a missing case,” said Shukla.

The accused, Shahjib Ansari, was produced before a magistrate court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till May 4.