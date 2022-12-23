Victim threatened to tell accused’s wife of affair, file rape case: Cops

One of the two men arrested for allegedly strangulating a 27-year-old woman inside a car and dumping her body on a riverbank in Dhamani village near Matheran told Navi Mumbai police that he killed her as she was threatening to tell his wife about his extra-marital affair and lodge a rape case against him if he did not marry her.

Riyaz Samad Khan (36), a gym trainer, has been arrested along with Imran Sheikh (28), a courier delivery boy, for allegedly killing Urvashi Satyanarayan Vaishnav, a bar dancer. Khan told police that Urvashi had been pressuring him to marry her. Khan has divorced three times and is now married to a fourth woman. The couple has a son.

“During interrogation, Khan said Urvashi was pressuring him that if he ended his relationship with her, then she would register a rape case against him. If he did not answer her calls or refused to meet her, she would allegedly stand below his house, make video calls and threaten to tell his wife about his extra-marital affair,” inspector Ravindra Patil said.

In one of his visits to a dance bar, Khan had met Urvashi, police said. On December 13, Khan, who lives in Deonar, met Sheikh, his friend who stays opposite his house. “Khan sought his help to kill her for which he offered him Rs 30,000,” a police officer said.

Around 5 pm that day, Khan went to her house. At 9 pm, they left her house. “While Khan was driving her to work, Urvashi again started pressuring him to marry her,” the officer said.

Mid-way, police said, Khan picked up Sheikh from Shilphata road in Dombivali. “After he sat in the rear seat, Sheikh suddenly strangled her with a rope in the moving car from behind while Khan held her hands. Later in the night, the two dumped her body near Dhamani village,” the officer said. On December 14, Navi Mumbai police were informed that the remains of a woman had been found on the riverbank. Police managed to identify her from her slippers.

“There was a tag of the shop from where it was bought. A team went to the shop in Vashi and we scrutinised CCTV camera footage from there,” said the officer, adding that the footage showed Urvashi and Khan buying footwear.

“By his appearance, we suspected that Khan could be working in a gym… We started showing his pictures to different gyms in Navi Mumbai and found that he was working in a gym at Ghansoli,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kale.

Khan, and later Sheikh, were brought in for questioning. They were arrested on Sunday and handed over to the Panvel Taluka police for further investigation.