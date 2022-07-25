Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file complaint with Mumbai police over death threats, stalking

Updated: July 25, 2022 1:07:05 pm
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has filed a complaint with the Santacruz police in Mumbai alleging that he received death threats on social media and that actor Katrina Kaif, his wife, was being stalked online by the same person. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Monday by the Santacruz police and their cyber team is trying to track down the accused.
A senior police officer said, “He (Kaushal) had come to Santacruz police station to complain that one person has been threatening and posting threat messages on (his) Instagram (account),” adding, “Kaushal has stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife (Katrina Kaif) and threatening her.”
Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 506(2) (death threat) and 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code, read with section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.
