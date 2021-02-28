Vice-Admiral R Hari Kumar is FOC-in-C of Western Naval Command

Command hand over ceremony at the Command Post of Headquarters, Western Naval Command, Mumbai (ANI)

Vice-Admiral L R Hari Kumar took over as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command (WNC) in Mumbai on Sunday.

He succeeded Vice-Admiral Ajit Kumar, who retired after a career spanning 40 years in the Indian Navy.

A ceremony was held at the Command Post of Headquarters, Western Naval Command, where the outgoing and incoming commanders-in-chief were accorded a Guard of Honour. Following this, the formal handing-taking over took place, with the handing over of the baton to the new commander-in-chief. On assuming command Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar laid a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh monument.

R Hari Kumar, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, has commanded five ships including a Destroyer and the aircraft carrier INS Viraat. He has held important staff appointments both ashore and afloat and has also been Naval Advisor to the Government of Seychelles.

During the tenure of the outgoing VC Ajit Kumar, the WNC saw extensive operational deployments in response to the developing security situation post-Pulwama attack and the Galwan standoff across the Indian Ocean Region.

During this period, WNC was also at the forefront of anti-piracy missions in the Gulf of Aden as also Op Samudra Setu for evacuation of Indian nationals from various countries during COVID-19 pandemic among other missions.