Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan assumes charge as Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan assumed charge as Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command on Thursday. Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, Admiral Swaminathan specialises in communication and electronic warfare.

A recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, he has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career, including the command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and Vinash, missile corvette INS Kulish, guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

On promotion to the flag rank, he served as Chief Staff Officer (training) at the headquarters of the Southern Naval Command in Kochi and played a key role in the conduct of all training in the Navy. He was simultaneously instrumental in raising the Indian Navy Safety Team that oversees operational safety across all verticals of the Navy.

He went on from there to head the work up organisation of the Indian Navy as Flag Officer Sea Training and was thereafter held the extremely prestigious appointment of Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet. On completion of an eventful Fleet Command, he was appointed Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group and Advisor Offshore Security & Defence to the Government of India and functioned in that capacity prior to taking up his current assignment.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla; Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, UK; the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the United States Naval War College, NewPort, Rhode Island.