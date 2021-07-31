Veteran PWP leader Ganpatrao Deshmukh dies at 94

FORMER MLA and senior leader of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), Ganpatrao Deshmukh died in Solapur on Friday due to prolonged illness. He was 94.

Ganpatrao was admitted to Ashwini Hospital in Solapur for the past 15 days and had undergone surgery after being diagnosed with multiple stones in his gall bladder.

Ganpatrao Deshmukh was first elected an MLA in 1962 and has won 11 elections, except in 1972 and 1995. He first became a minister for a brief period in the Sharad Pawar-led Progressive Democratic Front government in 1978, and for the second time in 1999, when the PWP supported the Congress-NCP government led by Vilasrao Deshmukh.

“We will take his mortal remains to Sangola tomorrow morning (Saturday). Then, the final rites will be conducted on a plot near the cooperative textile mill in the afternoon,” said Dr Aniket Deshmukh, grandson of Ganpatrao.

Deshmukh opted out of electoral politics in 2019.