Veteran BJP leader, 3-term MLA Chandrakanta Goyal passes away

VETERAN BJP leader Chandrakanta Goyal, mother of Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, passed away on Saturday.

The minister announced the death on Twitter, saying that she had dedicated her life towards serving people and had inspired him to do the same. And that she had always shown him the way with her love and affection.

The 88-year old, whose late husband, Ved Prakash Goyal, was the former BJP national treasurer and shipping minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, was elected from Matunga Assembly constituency in central Mumbai for three successive terms from 1990.

Goyal made her first political foray as a corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 1978 from Sion.

She announced her retirement from electoral politics in 2004.

“She had devoted her life to the Janata Party at the time of the Emergency, and to the BJP (subsequently), along with her husband. She continued to remain dedicated to social causes even after her retirement from politics,” a senior BJP leader in Mumbai said.

Active in the anti-Emergency movement, she and her husband were closely associated with the late Ramnath Goenka, founder-chairman of The Indian Express.

She is survived by sons Piyush and Pradip and daughters Pratibha and Pramila, along with other family members.

Many top leaders, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, offered their condolences.

“I had the good fortune of working with her in Mumbai. Forever at the forefront for helping the destitute,” Irani said.

“She was also a great public leader in her own right and worked for the cause of our party,” Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Other BJP leaders in the city also offered tributes. BJP leader Poonam Mahajan said that in Goyal, the party had a strong voice in the Assembly and a “loving leader”.

“In her, BJP had a ‘woman of the masses’, who treated each and everyone as family,” former state minister and senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde said.

Tawde said the cremation took place on Saturday with only close family members in attendance due to restrictions owing to Covid-19 outbreak.

