Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo cremated

Mortal remains of actor Dr Shriram Lagoo, who passed away on Tuesday, were cremated in a state funeral in Pune on Friday. The funeral, at the electric crematorium at Vaikunth Smashan, was attended by the actor’s admirers, colleagues from the field of art, senior state government functionaries, political leaders and family members.

Those who attended the funeral included state Culture Minister Subhash Desai, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, actors Nana Patekar, Urmila Matondkar and Amol Palekar, film director Jabbar Patel and scores of others from Marathi theatre and cinema.

Dr Lagoo, who acted in over 100 Hindi and Marathi films and nearly 40 Marathi, Hindi and Gujarati plays, died from age-related ailments. He was 92.

He had been bedridden for about a year and had not been seen in public recently.

The funeral was delayed as the family waited for Dr Lagoo’s son Anand, a pathologist based in Durham in the United States, who was in transit. The funeral was earlier scheduled on Thursday but was delayed by a day.

Before the funeral, mortal remains of the veteran actor were kept at the Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir, where hundreds of his admirers paid their last respects. Apart from politicians like Thackeray and Desai, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Kothrud MLA Megha Kulkarni and Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar also paid their last respects.

“Dr Lagoo’s contribution to the theatre industry was that he raised its standards immensely. We won’t see an artiste like him for decades to come. He inspired scores of others to enter the fields of cinema and theatre. He will continue to inspire hundreds of others,” said Subhash Desai.

Urmila Matondkar revealed that it was Dr Lagoo who offered her a role in a film when she was only seven years old.

“I entered the film industry because of him. After watching my work in Zhakol, he told me that I will become a big name in acting. Apart from his contribution to the fields of theatre and cinema, he was also an intellectual who remained true to his beliefs until the very end,” said Matondkar.

Film Director Jabbar Patel, who had directed Dr Lagoo in Saamna (1974) and Sinhasan (1979), said that his soliloquies in plays, most notably the one in Natsamrat, were extremely popular among the audience and were among his special skills. Many a times, the audience went to his plays just to experience the soliloquies, said Patel.

“He did not like cinema much though he played several memorable roles. His soul was in the theatre. In his social life, he was a champion of democratic values and human rights,” said Patel.

Dr Lagoo is survived by his wife Deepa, daughter Shubhangi, son Anand and their families.

In keeping with Dr Lagoo’s beliefs, no religious rituals were performed at the funeral before the body was cremated.

