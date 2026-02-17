Campus Talk: VES turns to music and courses to keep Sindhi alive among youth

Mumbai’s Vivekanand Education Society will host a Sindhi Bhajan Jamming Concert on Saturday as part of its ongoing efforts to preserve and promote the Sindhi language among young people. The event comes amid growing concern over the decline of minority languages and is one of several initiatives undertaken by the Society’s Vivek Sindhi Kendra to keep the language alive through structured courses and cultural programmes.

The linguistic minority trust, which runs several educational institutions in the city, has been promoting Sindhi through its Vivek Sindhi Kendra, a centre set up nearly three decades ago to keep the language and culture alive among youth. The Kendra began functioning in 1999 to 2000 and offers certificate, diploma and advanced courses in Sindhi that are certified by the National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language. More than 1,000 students enrol in its courses every year.