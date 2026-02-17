Campus Talk: VES turns to music and courses to keep Sindhi alive among youth

Mumbai’s Vivekanand Education Society will host a Sindhi Bhajan Jamming Concert on Saturday as part of its ongoing efforts to preserve and promote the Sindhi language among young people. The event comes amid growing concern over the decline of minority languages and is one of several initiatives undertaken by the Society’s Vivek Sindhi Kendra to keep the language alive through structured courses and cultural programmes.
The linguistic minority trust, which runs several educational institutions in the city, has been promoting Sindhi through its Vivek Sindhi Kendra, a centre set up nearly three decades ago to keep the language and culture alive among youth. The Kendra began functioning in 1999 to 2000 and offers certificate, diploma and advanced courses in Sindhi that are certified by the National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language. More than 1,000 students enrol in its courses every year.
Apart from language classes, the centre organises musical events, film screenings and a programme titled Sindhi’s Got Talent, where participants present performances inspired by Sindhi literature and culture. Its latest initiative is a Sindhi Bhajan Jamming Concert scheduled for Saturday, aimed at engaging young people through devotional music.
Speaking about the concert, VES Secretary Rajesh Gehani said, “Change is inevitable with time but it is equally important that future generations are rooted with the cultural heritage of the community, although with their preferred format of cultural expression.”
Gehani said the Kendra was set up after many Sindhi medium schools in Mumbai began shutting down in the mid 1980s. “Over the years Sindhi language has reshaped to remain relevant from it’s original Arabic script to a very Indianised Devnagari script. And today we are turning to Romanised Sindhi to make the language more accessible to young generation and children, enabling them to read and engage with it more easily and in due process discover the cultural heritage and collective wisdom preserved in Sindhi literature.”
Sangeeta Shahani, a member of the VES management team, said the Kendra’s location in Chembur, which has a large Sindhi population, has helped families connect their children with the language. “As a result it has become a vital link for Sindhi families from the area to help their children stay connected with Sindhi language and culture,” he said, adding that the courses are open to all students, whether or not they belong to the Sindhi community or study in VES institutions.
