Very poor air quality likely in Mumbai day after Diwali: SAFAR forecast

Prevailing weather conditions and firecracker emissions will aggravate the high smoke level and push the air quality into ‘very poor range’ a day after Diwali, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The air quality is likely to improve from November 6.

The concentration of fine particles, PM 2.5, on November 4 is expected to be 111 ug/m3 without firecracker emissions. But with 50 per cent cracker emissions, the PM 2.5 is expected to reach 129 ug/m3 and further increase to 182 ug/m3 the next day. The 24-hour permissible level is 60 micrograms per cubic meter.

In the past week, calm wind and relatively colder conditions have prevailed, which traps pollutants closer to the ground and increases pollution levels in the city, said SAFAR.

According to the forecast, temperature is likely to be warmer with high humidity. High temperature and humidity levels lower the level of pollution in the city.

According to the seven-days forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), above normal minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to prevail in the city.

The day after Diwali, the PM2.5 concentration is expected to be 102 ug/m3 without firecracker emissions and on November 6, it will come down to 87 ug/m3.

These fine particles can get deep into the lungs and exposure can have short-term health effects such as eye, nose, throat and lung irritation. If the air quality is in the poor range, there is an increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals. Children and elderly are at risk and everyone may begin to experience some level of discomfort. People with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and outdoor duty, experts have said.

The highest level of PM 10 and 2.5 are forecast for early morning hours between 1 am and 4 am on the night of November 4 and 5, but it will start to improve from the next day.

Most polluted areas in Mumbai on November 4 and 5 are Navi Mumbai, BKC and Chembur.

SAFAR, run by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology with the support of Indian Meteorological Department, predicts the quality of air. The ratings are colour-coded.

Following Covid-19 restrictions, higher temperatures and wind speed faster than usual kept pollution levels in control post-Diwali in November 2020. The day after had the second-cleanest post-Diwali day air since monitoring began in 2015, SAFAR said.

The Santacruz weather observatory recorded day temperature at 36 degrees Celsius in the city on Tuesday, 2 degrees Celsius above normal. 36 degrees Celsius was the highest day temperature recorded last year. The mean maximum temperature for November is 33.7 degrees Celsius. The all-time record for highest maximum temperature in November is 37.6 degrees Celsius on November 4, 2018.

The minimum temperature was also one degree above normal on Tuesday at 23.6 degrees Celsius.