Versova-Virar sealink: JICA may fund project; MMRDA to implement it

The Versova-Virar sealink project was handed over to the MMRDA at its authority meeting led by CM Eknath Shinde on Thursday.

THE Versova-Virar sealink project will be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and not by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) which has built the iconic sealink between Bandra and Worli and is constructing the Versova-Bandra Sealink.

The Versova-Virar sealink project was handed over to the MMRDA at its authority meeting led by CM Eknath Shinde on Thursday. Sources said it is likely to be funded by the JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency). MMRDA Commissioner S V R Srinivas said, “Whatever work has been initiated by the previous government entity (MSRDC) will now be taken care of by the MMRDA.”