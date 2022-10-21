scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Versova-Virar sealink: JICA may fund project; MMRDA to implement it

Sources said it is likely to be funded by the JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency). MMRDA Commissioner S V R Srinivas said, “Whatever work has been initiated by the previous government entity (MSRDC) will now be taken care of by the MMRDA.”

Versova Virar sealink, Bandra Worli Sea Link, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority MMRDA, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe Versova-Virar sealink project was handed over to the MMRDA at its authority meeting led by CM Eknath Shinde on Thursday.

THE Versova-Virar sealink project will be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and not by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) which has built the iconic sealink between Bandra and Worli and is constructing the Versova-Bandra Sealink.

More from Mumbai

The Versova-Virar sealink project was handed over to the MMRDA at its authority meeting led by CM Eknath Shinde on Thursday. Sources said it is likely to be funded by the JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency). MMRDA Commissioner S V R Srinivas said, “Whatever work has been initiated by the previous government entity (MSRDC) will now be taken care of by the MMRDA.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 01:21:29 am
Next Story

MMRDA to borrow Rs 30,483 crore for 9 Metro projects

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement