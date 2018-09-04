Versova: Three boys rescued from sea, one missing

Four boys who went to the Versova beach were pulled in by the waves on Monday evening. While three of them, residents of nearby Versova village, were rescued by local residents, 13-year-old Vaibhav Gaud remained missing till late Monday evening, said police. One of the boys was admitted to the Cooper hospital where his condition was said to be critical, said police.

Senior Inspector of Versova police station, Ravindra Badgujar said the incident took place around 5.50 pm on Monday when the four youngsters aged between 12 and 13 years went to the sea for a swim. The four were, however, pulled in by the waves and they started shouting for help, said police. Local villagers, with help from the fire brigade, managed to pull out Ayush Khanduraindar (13), Harsh Koli (12) and Rehan Ansari (13).

“Gaud could not be found. Rescue operations were underway till Monday evening,” said Badgujar. The officer said Ansari was feeling breathless and was admitted to the Cooper hospital.

An official at the Cooper hospital said Ansari was brought in a semi-conscious state and was gasping for breath. “He has been admitted in the paediatric intensive care unit and has been put on oxygen support. His condition is critical,” said hospital superintendent Dr Rajesh Sukhadev.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App