Clearing the way for the construction of the Versova-Madh connector bridge, a Rs 2,395-crore cable-stayed flyover in suburban Mumbai, by allowing the felling of 1,237 mangroves, the Bombay High Court on Thursday observed that the project would provide some “respite to the Mumbaikars” from inordinate travel delays and traffic jams or congestion.
A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna allowed a plea by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), seeking permission for a 2,064-metre bridge project over Malad Creek, which involved felling of 1,237 mangroves, since court permission for public projects is mandatory under a 2018 High Court ruling.
“The project is clearly not one undertaken for a private commercial purpose or for the benefit of a particular private entity,” the bench noted in its September 17 detailed ruling, adding that the project is intended for “improving connectivity between Madh Island and the western suburbs of Mumbai.”
“The proposed bridge is aimed at providing some respite to the Mumbaikars from the menace of inordinate delays in travel due to traffic jams/congestion on such widely used roads of the city,” it added.
The court observed that it was an “important factor” that the travel distance between Versova and Madh Island would be “substantially reduced” from the present 22 kilometres to 1.5 kilometres after completion of the project.
Observing that “the environmental impact has not been left unaddressed,” the bench also noted BMC’s submission that 39,000 mangroves will be planted on 9 hectares of degraded mangrove forest land in the North Konkan region.
The BMC has deposited Rs 1.42 crore for 10-year plantation, protection, and maintenance measures. The civic body added that a 2.5-hectare area will be used for in-situ mangrove restoration post-construction, with only 0.2 hectares of mangroves permanently lost. The HC observed that these aspects were “not controverted” and “the mitigation measures proposed are also noteworthy.”
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“This court’s limited intervention qua the mangroves in the region, coupled with all necessary safeguards and restoration measures, would subserve larger public interest,” the HC noted. It held that the petitioner-BMC became “entitled to proceed with the proposed project” and clarified that it would be liable for civil and criminal consequences in the event of a breach of undertakings.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More