Versova-Bandra Sealink: Only 5% work completed

In three years since the project was initiated, only five per cent work on the Versova-Bandra Sealink project has been completed. While project was initiated in 2019, actual work had started only in August, this year.

According to an official from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is executing the project, the sealink alignment is likely to be visible only after a year.

“The contractor is currently constructing a temporary bridge so it can be used to transport material and machinery for the work. Moreover, work can be carried out only till the arrival of monsoon next year, as during monsoon, no work can be done in the sea,” the official said.

The sealink is an extension of the existing Bandra-Worli Sealink. The Rs 7,000-crore sealink, spread across 18 km, was expected to be ready by 2024. “However, due to delay caused by the previous contractor and the Covid-19 lockdown project, the project has been affected,” said the official.

Initially, Reliance Infra-Astaldi joint venture (JV) was chosen as the contractor for the project. Later on, new JV partners – Webuild (earlier Astaldi) and APPCO, a Uttar Pradesh-based company – came into the picture after Reliance Infra sold its shares to Astaldi and the MSRDC gave consent for the change of partner.

Once the sealink is ready, it would cater to 60,000 vehicles daily, reducing the travel time between Versova and Worli to 15 minutes, the MSRDC had said.