Versova-Bandra Sea Link project: MSRDC signs pact with Reliance-Astaldi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

THE Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Reliance Infrastructure-Astaldi consortium for construction of the ambitious Varsova-Bandra Sea Link, pegged to cost Rs 7,000 crore. As per senior MSRDC officials, construction work will start in October.

Last week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had cleared three major infrastructure projects for the city, including the sea link, which will ease connectivity between south Mumbai and western suburbs. With a length of 17.17 km, Varsova Bandra Sea Link is three times the length of the existing Bandra-Worli Sea Link, which is 5.6 km. Once built, commuters can travel from Versova to Worli in 15 minutes.

Radhyesham Mopalwar, vice chairman and managing director, MSRDC Ltd, said: “Varsova Bandra Sea Link will bring relief to the traffic congestion of Mumbai and provide great comfort to travellers, once completed. Considering the size of the work, the project would be an iconic among the country’s infrastructure wonders.”

The total length of the sea link is 9.6 kilometre, which will include connectors, and will in total measure 17.17 km. The sea link will be connected at Bandra, Carter Road, Juhu Koliwada and Nana Nani Park. Officials said they would conduct a feasibility study to extend the sea link up to Virar.

Lalit Jalan, CEO, Reliance Infrastructure Limited, said: “The existing sea link took almost 10 years to complete, despite being only one third in length as compared to Versova Bandra Sea Link. However, Reliance Infrastructure is confident that with our partners, we shall be able to complete the project ahead of time.”

According to Jalan, the Versova Bandra Sea Link would carry up to a crore vehicles annually, which is ten times the capacity of the existing sea link that carries 10 lakh vehicles annually.

While the concessionaire would be required to complete the project in five years, they will not work in monsoon.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App