Versova-Bandra Sea Link: High Court refuses to entertain Louis Berger plea against 2022 tender

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday held that a writ petition filed by Louis Berger SAS (LBS) – against Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) related to the 2022 tender for Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) to appoint a Project Management Consultant (PMC) – was “not entertainable”. The court said that disputes between the parties about financial claims can be raised in alternate proceedings before an arbitrator.

In 2017, the MSRDC had awarded a contract of Rs 109 crore to Louis Berger to provide project management services for the VBSL. The scope of work included peer review of a previously-compiled techno-economic feasibility study and detailed project report, compilation of tender documents as well as management of the bid process.

However, LBS, through senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, raised a grievance that MSRDC had said the earlier contract had expired. The agency issued a fresh tender on January 25, 2022 for the same scope of work, which had already been awarded to the petitioner in 2017, stated the plea.

Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne observed, “Prima facie, it is difficult to hold that the approach of MSRDC has been so arbitrary or unfair so as to entertain the petition. It is not that the MSRDC has flatly refused to continue services of the petitioner during extended tenure of construction contract.”