scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Versova-Bandra Sea Link: High Court refuses to entertain Louis Berger plea against 2022 tender

In 2017, the MSRDC had awarded a contract of Rs 109 crore to Louis Berger to provide project management services for the VBSL.

The scope of work included peer review of a previously-compiled techno-economic feasibility study and detailed project report, compilation of tender documents as well as management of the bid process. (File Photo)
Listen to this article
Versova-Bandra Sea Link: High Court refuses to entertain Louis Berger plea against 2022 tender
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday held that a writ petition filed by Louis Berger SAS (LBS) – against Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) related to the 2022 tender for Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) to appoint a Project Management Consultant (PMC) – was “not entertainable”. The court said that disputes between the parties about financial claims can be raised in alternate proceedings before an arbitrator.

In 2017, the MSRDC had awarded a contract of Rs 109 crore to Louis Berger to provide project management services for the VBSL. The scope of work included peer review of a previously-compiled techno-economic feasibility study and detailed project report, compilation of tender documents as well as management of the bid process.

However, LBS, through senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, raised a grievance that MSRDC had said the earlier contract had expired. The agency issued a fresh tender on January 25, 2022 for the same scope of work, which had already been awarded to the petitioner in 2017, stated the plea.

More from Mumbai

Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne observed, “Prima facie, it is difficult to hold that the approach of MSRDC has been so arbitrary or unfair so as to entertain the petition. It is not that the MSRDC has flatly refused to continue services of the petitioner during extended tenure of construction contract.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 00:36 IST
Next Story

Newborn stealing racket: Kingpin of gang not new to controversies, is a feared in Mansa area

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close