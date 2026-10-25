Fourth deadline, five years late: Mumbai’s Versova-Bandra Sea Link slips again

Rough seas and tides are leaving contractors with a narrow daily window for undertaking work

Written by: Sabah Virani
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 25, 2026 03:55 PM IST
Versova-Bandra sea bridge is seen under construction at Silver beach, Versova on 24/10/2026. Express Photos by Anurag AhireThe under-construction Versova-Bandra sea bridge at Silver beach, Versova. (Express Photo by Anurag Ahire)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) is set to miss its May 2028 deadline by at least six months, with completion now expected by December 2028. The project has achieved 35 per cent civil progress against the 40 per cent targeted by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Work has been constrained by the four-month monsoon shutdown, rough seas and tidal cycles that leave contractors with a working window of around six hours a day, an MSRDC official said. Transporting construction material during low tide also poses challenges.

Construction resumed in October after the monsoon. Contractors are using 12 elevated barges to drill piles into the seabed and build the foundations. Around 3,000 piles and piers are required, with roughly half completed, officials said. Viaduct segments are being cast at a Malad yard, while work on the four connecting roads continues.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
The under-construction Versova-Bandra sea bridge at Silver beach, Versova.(Express Photo by Anurag Ahire) Work has been constrained by the four-month monsoon shutdown, rough seas and tidal cycles that leave contractors with a working window of around six hours a day, an MSRDC official said.
(Express Photo by Anurag Ahire)

The MSRDC has also proposed compensation for fishermen whose activities are affected by construction. The amount will be decided after a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

The revised deadline would align the project with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road, also scheduled for completion in December 2028.

The VBSL has faced repeated delays. Originally scheduled for completion in 2023, its deadline was revised to December 2026 and then to May 2028 in 2024, following delays linked to the Covid pandemic, contractor changes and environmental clearances.

The 9.8-km sea link will connect the Bandra-Worli Sea Link with the North Coastal Road. With connectors at Bandra Fort, Carter Road, Juhu Koliwada and Nana Nani Park in Versova, the route will span 17.17 km. It is expected to cut travel time between Bandra and Versova from 45 minutes to 15 minutes.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sabah Virani
Sabah Virani
twitter

Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city. Expertise Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information. Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department. Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others. Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture. Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.   ... Read More

Get the latest Mumbai news today here. From breaking stories and local headlines to developments across Maharashtra, this is your place to catch up on what’s happening in the city and beyond. Read today’s Mumbai news headlines on politics, crime, civic issues, transport, education, weather and real estate. Follow BMC decisions, local train and Metro updates, road projects and changes affecting your daily commute. Keep track of rainfall, public health concerns, school and college developments, and housing projects across Mumbai’s neighbourhoods. Beyond the headlines, explore reports, explainers and investigations that put the city’s important issues in context. From decisions at the Maharashtra government to developments in local communities, discover the stories shaping life in Mumbai and what they mean for its residents. Whether you’re checking the day’s news or following an ongoing story, browse the latest updates alongside coverage of the city’s culture, festivals and everyday life. Bookmark this page to return to Mumbai news and important Maharashtra developments from The Indian Express.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments