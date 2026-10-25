Fourth deadline, five years late: Mumbai’s Versova-Bandra Sea Link slips again

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The Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) is set to miss its May 2028 deadline by at least six months, with completion now expected by December 2028. The project has achieved 35 per cent civil progress against the 40 per cent targeted by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).
Work has been constrained by the four-month monsoon shutdown, rough seas and tidal cycles that leave contractors with a working window of around six hours a day, an MSRDC official said. Transporting construction material during low tide also poses challenges.
Construction resumed in October after the monsoon. Contractors are using 12 elevated barges to drill piles into the seabed and build the foundations. Around 3,000 piles and piers are required, with roughly half completed, officials said. Viaduct segments are being cast at a Malad yard, while work on the four connecting roads continues.
The MSRDC has also proposed compensation for fishermen whose activities are affected by construction. The amount will be decided after a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.
The revised deadline would align the project with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road, also scheduled for completion in December 2028.
The VBSL has faced repeated delays. Originally scheduled for completion in 2023, its deadline was revised to December 2026 and then to May 2028 in 2024, following delays linked to the Covid pandemic, contractor changes and environmental clearances.
The 9.8-km sea link will connect the Bandra-Worli Sea Link with the North Coastal Road. With connectors at Bandra Fort, Carter Road, Juhu Koliwada and Nana Nani Park in Versova, the route will span 17.17 km. It is expected to cut travel time between Bandra and Versova from 45 minutes to 15 minutes.