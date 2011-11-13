Verdict on death sentences likely on Dec 12

The Arguments on confirmation of death sentence awarded to three convicts in the 2003 Mumbai twin bomb blasts case concluded on Saturday before the Bombay High Court. The verdict is expected to be delivered on December 12.

A Division Bench of Justices A M Khanvilkar and P D Kode held a special hearing on Saturday. Ashrat Ansari (32),Hanif Sayed Anees (46) and his wife Fehmida Sayed (43) were held guilty on charges of planting bombs in two taxis that exploded at Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar on August 25,2003,killing 52 persons.

The convicts were given death sentence by trial court last year and the matter was sent to the Bombay HC for confirmation. According to prosecution,the conspiracy was hatched by Hanif,Ashrat,Nasir (who was later killed in a police encounter) and some Pakistani nationals.

