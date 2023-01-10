Venugopal Dhoot seeks interim release, says arrest by CBI ‘illegal’

Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot on Monday approached the Bombay High Court seeking interim release claiming that his arrest by the CBI on December 26, 2022 was illegal. A special CBI court on January 5 had rejected Dhoot’s plea where he had alleged his arrest to be illegal.

Dhoot has also sought direction to quash and set aside the CBI FIR. The Kochhars were arrested on December 23 and Dhoot three days later by the CBI in connection with the Videocon loan case. The plea was mentioned before a division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan and is likely to be heard on Tuesday. Dhoot, in his plea filed through Sandeep Ladda, has sought to quash and set aside the December 26, 28 and 29 orders of the special CBI court.

He has also sought to declare his arrest and remand in custody as illegal and in gross violation of Section 41 and 41A of CrPC and Articles 14, 19 (1) (d) and 21 of the Constitution. Dhoot said that the arrest and remand in custody are ‘ex facie’ arbitrary, an abuse of authority and process of law, baseless, frivolous and deserve to be quashed and set aside.

Dhoot also said that he is a senior citizen suffering from several serious ailments including diabetes and required 24×7 care and assistance. He said that he has undergone several surgeries and hospitalisation in the last seven years due to his ill health.

The plea also claimed that the CBI had arrested him despite him cooperating with the probe and responding to notices, in violation of Supreme Court guidelines. He said there was no intention to abscond or evade arrest or obstruct the CBI probe.

Pending final disposal of the present plea, Dhoot also sought to stay the operation of the impugned orders of the special CBI court and permit him to be released on ad-interim bail.