Ventilators received under PM CARES lying unopened at civic hospitals: BJP

The BJP has alleged ventilators given to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) were lying unused at various civic hospitals in Mumbai.

In a letter to Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal, the party’s group leader in the civic body, Prabhakar Shinde, demanded action against officials concerned who have failed to use the ventilators at the time of Covid-19 outbreak.

Shinde said he visited the civic-run M T Agarwal and V D Savarkar hospitals, both in Mulund, on Tuesday and found that several ventilators, which the two hospitals had received under the PM CARES fund, were lying unopened in some rooms.

“At a time when people are dying due to shortage of ventilators, the corporation is not taking steps to install these machines. This is serious negligence and the civic body should take action on the officer in-charge,” Shinde said.

Under the PM CARES Fund, Rs 2,000 crore was allocated to provide 50,000 ‘Made in India’ ventilators to government-run Covid-19 hospitals across the country.

According to Shinde, since June 26 the BMC has received 645 ventilators under the fund, however, none of the ventilators has been installed.

“The mayor should also give us a reply about why these ventilators are not being utilised? Why is there a delay when the city is facing a shortage of this essential equipment?” asked Shinde.

The civic body, however, has clarified that over 400 ventilators were received under the fund, of which several had been already installed.

“Under the PM CARES Fund, we have received 446 ventilators in phases. These ventilators will be installed in various jumbo Covid facilities and hospitals. Since technical staff is required to set up these ventilators, the process is taking a little time. However, we have installed some of the ventilators. Apart from this, as per protocol, ventilators need to be checked before installation, which also takes time. So, the allegations that the ventilators are lying unused is not true,” a statement issued by the BMC states.

Officials said currently 125 ventilator-equipped beds were lying vacant in the city.

