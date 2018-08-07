Vehicles parked near bus stops BEST to traffic dept: Allow our inspectors to slap fine

BEST department asked the traffic department to keep a check on the vehicles parked at bus stops. (Express Photo By Sandeep Daundkar) BEST department asked the traffic department to keep a check on the vehicles parked at bus stops. (Express Photo By Sandeep Daundkar)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has asked the traffic department to check on autorickshaws and taxis parked near bus stops, causing the vehicles to stop ahead of the designated areas. The bus utility wants BEST inspectors to be able to slap fine on errant drivers.

BEST Chairperson Ashish Chemburkar Monday said he has written to the Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police, Amitesh Kumar, to check on autorickshaw and taxi drivers who park their vehicles illegally near bus stops. “We are already losing commuters to other modes of transportation, including Ola, Uber and rickshaws. On top of that, when they park vehicles near bus stops, our buses are forced to stop ahead or on the main road affecting traffic. These autorickshaws and taxis also draw away our commuters,” Chemburkar said.

He wrote to Kumar on Friday. “I have asked the traffic department to allow BEST inspectors to impose fines on such drivers who do not follow rules. When we are informed about such places, we tend to take immediate action. By slapping fines on people, we can ensure that they do not come back to the spot (to park vehicles),” Chemburkar added.

Senior BEST officials said they plan to launch an app where BEST commuters can send pictures of bus stops where autorickshaws are parked. “We want the enforcement mechanism against such errant drivers to be effective,” Surendrakumar Bagde, the BEST general manager, said. The BEST plans to launch a mobile app that will show the expected arrival time of buses. “The app is working at Backbay Depot and Wadala. The devices have been installed in 250 buses. We will fully launch the system by December,” Bagde added. BEST completes 71 years on Tuesday.

