Vehicle march from Nashik begins, farmers to meet at Azad Maidan today

OVER 1,200 farmers in close to 90 vehicles left from Nashik on Saturday under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha’s (AIKS) Maharashtra unit to begin a statewide vehicle march of farmers to Mumbai.

The rally is part of the call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the farmers’ protest on the Delhi border, to intensify and broaden the struggle till January 26. More farmers are expected to join the rally as it heads towards Mumbai.

Farmers taking part in the vehicle rally will converge on Azad Maidan on January 24 and begin a three-day sit-in. On January 25, a massive rally will head to Raj Bhavan, where a memorandum will be submitted to the governor.

On January 26, a flag hoisting ceremony will take place at Azad Maidan to mark Republic Day. “This march is being held to support and expand the historic two-month farmers’ struggle in Delhi for the repeal of the three farm laws and for a central law to guarantee a remunerative MSP (minimum support price) and procurement all over the country,” said Dr Ashok Dhawale, president, AIKS. In the rally on January 25, apart from farmer organisations, leaders of all three parties in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, and state environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, and leaders of the Left and democratic parties will address this meeting.

After this, at 2 pm, the rally will march to Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum to the governor. “Our main demands are that the three anti-farmer, anti-people and pro-corporate farm laws be repealed. We want enactment of a central law guaranteeing remunerative MSP and procurement…” Dhawale said.