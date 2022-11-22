scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Can not compromise on ideological issues like Savarkar and Hindutva: Sanjay Raut

“There are some issues where the Shiv Sena can not compromise. This includes (the issue of) Veer Savarkar and Hindutva. Our party is built on an ideology and we are not surrendering that,” Raut said in an interview with the news channel NDTV.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut during his visit to Delhi, Monday. (PTI Photo)

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena can not compromise on key ideological issues like respect for V D Savarkar and Hindutva even as it is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

He, however, also said that his party was in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party for long despite their differences, and it worked smoothly.

“There are some issues where the Shiv Sena can not compromise. This includes (the issue of) Veer Savarkar and Hindutva. Our party is built on an ideology and we are not surrendering that,” Raut said in an interview with the news channel NDTV.

Last week, the Shiv Sena was on the defensive after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s critical comments on Savarkar caused a controversy Raut had warned that such comments about Savarkar could cause cracks in the MVA alliance of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

Asked whether the alliance will survive in the long term, Raut said it will if the country needed it.

“If democracy, freedom and the Constitution are to be safeguarded, then we have to forget our differences and come together,” he said.

Raut, who was in New Delhi on Tuesday, said talks do take place with Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra and other Congress leaders.

Advertisement

On Monday, Raut had tweeted that Rahul had called him to enquire about his health and said he was touched by the gesture.

On the controversy over Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Sena leader said there was a demand from across the state that Koshyari be removed from his post.

“When the BJP asks us how we tolerate such things about Savarkar and we ask how does your governor speak like this against Chhatrapati Shivaji, they do not have any answer,” he said.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Most governors appointed during the BJP rule have been pracharaks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, but when they occupy the post of governor, they should act neutral instead of turning Raj Bhavan into a party office, Raut said.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 05:43:07 pm
Next Story

Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave gets OTT release date

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement