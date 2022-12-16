Actor Veena Kapoor lodges plaint with Mumbai police over her death rumours

Actor Veena Kapoor has approached a Mumbai police station following a news report, which wrongly identified her as the 74-year-old woman Veena Kapoor who was murdered by her son in Juhu. The actor received several phone calls and messages from family and friends after the rumours of her death spread on social media.

Based on the complaint of Veena Kapoor on Wednesday, the Dindoshi police registered a non-cognisable case for defamation under Indian Penal Code sections for spreading death rumours against an unknown person.

After filing the complaint along with her son, the actress told reporters that she faced mental torture due to the wrong news and was hence unable to concentrate on her work. “While shooting or at night I get multiple calls about the news. The news is wrong. It is true that there was a Veena Kapoor in Juhu who was murdered by her son. But I am not that Veena Kapoor. I stay in Goregaon. Like her, I also stay with my son. So people started believing that I am the same person and they started reporting names of all the movies in which I have acted,” said Kapoor, while adding that if she had not filed a complaint others may also face a similar situation.

Her son Abhishek urged the media persons to not believe in rumours. “This news disturbed us. I am totally blank and feeling numb,” he said.

The mix-up occurred after a senior citizen Veena Kapoor in Juhu who shares the same name as that of the actor was allegedly murdered over property dispute on December 6 by her son Sachin Kapoor using a baseball bat, police said. The deceased woman was also a small-time actor, the Juhu police said. During investigation, the police found the involvement of Sachin who later confessed to murdering his mother.