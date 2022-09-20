scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Vedanta-Foxconn: NCP dares BJP to probe allegations against MVA

BJP leaders have alleged that MVA was involved in extortion with Vedanta, prompting the company to shift to Gujarat. Pawar challenged BJP without taking its name to launch a probe.

NCP members protest in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday against shifting of project to Gujarat. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

The Nationalist Congress Party on Tuesday dared the BJP to order an investigation in the wake of allegations levelled against the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of extortion demands, with respect to Vedanta-Foxconn project, which shifted to Gujarat last week.

“The Chief Minister is now going to Delhi to follow up on the Vedanta issue. That’s his right. But people from certain parties are claiming that the project went to Gujarat because some people were raising demands to the company. I was the Deputy Chief Minister when the episode took place. If anyone has any objection, the governments at the Centre and state, and also all the probe agencies are with you. Conduct an inquiry if you want, but do not create misunderstanding among unemployed youth of the state,” said Leader of Opposition and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. He was addressing a press conference at NCP headquarters.

BJP leaders have alleged that MVA was involved in extortion with Vedanta, prompting the company to shift to Gujarat. Pawar challenged BJP without taking its name to launch a probe. “Let me clarify that we wanted the project. We, as a party, will support this government too, if environment-friendly and development-oriented projects come to Maharashtra,” he said.

Pawar reiterated that his party will support a project if majority of locals support it. He was referring to the proposed oil refinery project in Konkan which is facing opposition from locals.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 11:44:37 pm
