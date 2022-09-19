scorecardresearch
Vedanta-Foxconn row: Maharashtra to lift stay on land for 183 industrial projects

Of the 191 industrial land allotments that were put on hold, the industries department had allotted land to 183 projects after June 1.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A week after the Vedanta-Foxconn project was shifted to Gujarat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in an attempt to pacify the anger and frustration in the state, directed on Monday to lift the stay on 183 industrial land allotments that took place after June 1 this year.

Of the 191 industrial land allotments that were put on hold, the industries department had allotted land to 183 projects after June 1. The industries department had stayed the documentation process for these projects and called them back for review.

Amid the current row over state government’s neglect towards industries department, the CM office on Monday announced to lift the stay.

