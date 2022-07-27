scorecardresearch
Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 bn investment in state

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Baldev Singh told The Indian Express, "We are bringing a proposal before the state Cabinet on Wednesday to facilitate investment of Vedanta-Foxconn in Maharashtra. They will bring an investment of over Rs 1,58,000 crore in the state."

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
July 27, 2022 1:37:37 am
On Tuesday afternoon, Vedanta Electronics and Foxconn delegation called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Mantralaya.

The Maharashtra Cabinet is set to clear on Wednesday a proposal to allot land for a $22 billion Vedanta-Foxconn project to set up a semi-conductor and display fabs manufacturing facility in the state.

A press note issued by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) said, “Vedanta is in active discussion with the government of Maharashtra for their proposed manufacturing facility for semi-conductors and display fabs. With a high concentration of skilled manpower, connectivity to the port, seamless domestic supply-chain and highly developed industrial infrastructure, Talegaon in Pune has emerged as a prominent option for Vedanta and Foxconn for their USD 22 billion investment that can generate more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs.”

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group’s team was headed by Akarsh K Hebbar, global MD of Vedanta’s display and semi-conductor business arm Avanstrate.

