Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 bn investment in state

July 27, 2022 1:37:37 am
The Maharashtra Cabinet is set to clear on Wednesday a proposal to allot land for a $22 billion Vedanta-Foxconn project to set up a semi-conductor and display fabs manufacturing facility in the state.
Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Baldev Singh told The Indian Express, “We are bringing a proposal before the state Cabinet on Wednesday to facilitate investment of Vedanta-Foxconn in Maharashtra. They will bring an investment of over Rs 1,58,000 crore in the state.”
A press note issued by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) said, “Vedanta is in active discussion with the government of Maharashtra for their proposed manufacturing facility for semi-conductors and display fabs. With a high concentration of skilled manpower, connectivity to the port, seamless domestic supply-chain and highly developed industrial infrastructure, Talegaon in Pune has emerged as a prominent option for Vedanta and Foxconn for their USD 22 billion investment that can generate more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Vedanta Electronics and Foxconn delegation called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Mantralaya.
Subscriber Only Stories
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group’s team was headed by Akarsh K Hebbar, global MD of Vedanta’s display and semi-conductor business arm Avanstrate.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’Premium
Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelledPremium
Latest News
How a Delhi doctor diagnosed first local transmission of monkeypox in India
Three IAS officers among 4 bureaucrats transferred
Man dies as throat slit by Chinese manjha
Gujarat Floods: Rs 1,482 cr allocated from SDRF
5G auction Day 1: Bids of Rs 1.45L cr; premium 700 MHz band in demand
From August, power bill to come with opt-in form thanking CM, reminding consumers of subsidy
Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 bn investment in state
3 foot-over bridges to ease commute from rapid rail station
Bootleggers in collusion with govt and cops, says Congress; BTP wants Sanghavi to quit
4 in remand after bid to extort people met through dating app
Praja Report | In assembly, between 2009 and 2019: ‘MLAs from city asked 74% less questions since 2009’
Will end atmosphere of fear, says Kejriwal as he makes 5 more promises