Vedanta blame game continues, Maharashtra minister says PM Modi has promised ‘some other big project’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Maharashtra of a project similar to or bigger than the $19.5 billion Vedanta-Foxconn project, Industries Minister Uday Samant said on Wednesday as the government came under Opposition attack after the semiconductor unit went to Gujarat.

“We are committed to bringing industries to the state. CM Eknath Shinde spoke to PM Modi on Tuesday night and discussed the project. Modi-ji has assured that some other big project would be brought to Maharashtra soon,” Samant said at a press conference.

Samant said the previous government was not able to give a satisfactory response to the company and that the current dispensation was not responsible for it. The government will conduct a review to find out why Vedanta preferred Gujarat to Maharashtra, he added.

On Tuesday Shiv Sena MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal had finalised “almost everything but documentation” to bring the chip project to the state.

Earlier in the day, Shinde said the project went to Gujarat because the Uddhav Thackeray-led government failed to give Vedanta a positive response on the incentives and facilities.

Samant also said the new government led by Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis was working to bring similar projects to the state.