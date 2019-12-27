VBA’s first protest against new citizenship law: Ambedkar bats for marginalised communities

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar at the protest. (Express photo: Prakash Nadkar) VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar at the protest. (Express photo: Prakash Nadkar)

AROUND A thousand people, including tribals and transgenders, opposed to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), participated in a protest led by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in Dadar on Thursday, underscoring that the new citizenship law would affect both Muslims and marginalised communities across the country.

The three-hour protest, the first anti-CAA agitation led by the VBA in the state, saw party chief Prakash Ambedkar and his son Sujat addressing the crowd.

Ambedkar, addressing the gathering at a makeshift dais atop a truck at Dadar’s Khodad Circle, said: “The protests will continue till they rescind the decisions. We will not allow them to play with the Constitution.”

“I have been asked by many that why I am beating my own drum? It’s because the people you have elected, the people who are now running the government, are only focusing on Muslims. No questions are being raised about the 40 per cent Hindus who belong to the marginalised communities, some of whom were declared as mischievous communities by the British in the pre-Independence era, and are still fighting those shackles,” he added.

Sujat, taking on the PM, said: “I want to directly talk to Mr (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. How dare he demand that I prove my citizenship? If he has guts, he should prove that I am not a citizen of this country.”

The rally began by a ritualistic self-flagellation by members of the Dombari community. “We live on the roads. We pray to our Gods by beating ourselves up and people give us alms. Only Babasaheb Ambedkar thought of taking up our cause. Where do we get the papers to prove our citizenship? Where will we go?” asked Babu Chavan, a Dombari community member.

The protest also saw the participation of the members of Dhangar community, tribals from Palghar and Thane and other marginalised communities.

Sharda Rawi, a tribal farmer from Palghar said, “I am a landless farmer, married to another landless farmer. My parents had no documents, I don’t have any documents. Does that mean we are not Indians? This is very similar to the upper caste Hindus claiming that we are not a part of their religion. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who showed us the way, wanted this country to belong to everyone. That’s why I have come out to protest.”

Disha Shaikh, a transgender who addressed the crowd, said: “To understand the pain of a transgender, Modi and (BJP chief Amit) Shah will have to take at least four more births. I got my citizenship in 2014, how do I prove my existence before that… I know why the government is after our papers. They don’t want us to ask them questions about the country’s economy. They don’t want us to question them. So, they are questioning us.”

The protest was also attended by students and academicians. Vandana Sonarkar (67), a retired TISS professor, said: “The procedure is entirely bureaucratic, and there is no clarity. It is clear that the National Population Register is the basis for the NRC. It is likely to be discriminatory. In principle, this exercise is at the central idea of Indian democracy — it affects the concept of citizenship for all.”

The protesters raised slogans of ‘Jai Bheem’ and “Modi-Shah hosh me aao” to drum beats. Many also showed up with placards containing memes and notes against the government, NRC and CAA. Over a thousand policemen were deployed at the venue who put retractable barriers around the Khodad Circle.

