VBA leader booked for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor

Abdul Rehman Anjaria, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s (VBA) candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai North Central constituency, was booked Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, police said.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that in November 2019, Anjaria assaulted and harassed her in Saki Naka. Ankit Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone X, said an FIR was registered against Anjaria on Tuesday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after the girl and her family approached the police. He added that Anjaria had not been arrested yet.

Anjaria (46) had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections last year, losing to BJP’s Poonam Mahajan.

