Vatican may defrock priest convicted for sexual assault

Two days after a Catholic priest was found guilty of sexual assault on a boy and sentenced to life imprisonment, a committee in the Vatican is likely to decide on his removal as a priest. The office of the Archbishop of Bombay said in a statement that he is recommending to the Roman offices to resume hearings which were suspended due to the pending trial against the priest, convicted by a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“As the case has been concluded in the courts, I am recommending to the Roman offices that the canonical proceedings which were suspended due to the ongoing hearings, be now resumed,” the statement by Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the Archbishop of Bombay, said.

A representative said that documents including the detailed order copy of the judgment of the special court will be sent to the Vatican, where a committee will decide on the process of disrobing him as a priest. “The process was put on hold as the trial was ongoing. The canonical proceedings will examine the validity of his priesthood,” the representative said.

If the committee finds sufficient grounds for dismissal of his priesthood, he would no longer be a priest through a process called defrocking. The committee could also recommend suspension or removal of orders where while he would retain the title of priest, but cannot practice as one.