Vashi: Man dupes woman of Rs 70,000 on pretext of driving out ‘evil spirit’

The Vashi police has arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly duping a woman of RsRs 70,000 on the pretext of driving out ‘evil spirit’ black magic.

The accused Rajaram Shinde is suspected to have duped hundreds of people in the past five years, said police.

According to the police, the 36-year-old woman approached the cops after that the man allegedly took away Rs 70,000 from her under the pretext of solving issues faced by her after her husband’s death. Shinde told her that evil spirits were behind her and suggested a ritual to get rid of them. He also allegedly took Rs 70,000 from her for the rituals.

However, when the problems did not resolve, the woman realised that she was being deceived. She recorded one of his black magic acts and lodged a police complaint.

The police said, the accused would earlier drive auto and had started cheating people five years. “He has duped hundreds of people in the past five years saying that he has supernatural powers. We appeal to people to come forward and lodge complaints if they have been cheated,” said a police officer adding that the probe is on.

Shinde has been booked under The relevant sections of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act and for the fraud.