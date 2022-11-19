Wedding reception of interfaith couple cancelled in Vasai after protests by right-wing fringe elements

The wedding reception of an interfaith couple was cancelled in Maharashtra’s Vasai (west) last Sunday after protests by a group of right-wing fringe elements. The owner of the hall decided to disallow the Hindu reception after receiving multiple calls, according to one of his employees. Neither the couple nor the hall owner has filed a complaint, the local Manikpur police said.

Incidentally, Suresh Chavhanke, the editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News, had shared the wedding reception invitation card on his Twitter handle which has nearly 6 lakh followers. In the post, Chavhanke linked the wedding to the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar, a Vasai resident, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, also a Vasai resident, in Delhi in May.

Over 12,000 people engaged with Chavhanke’s tweets.

While the hall management refused to comment on the incident, an employee said,”We started receiving phone calls asking us how we rented the hall to them for the wedding. After getting multiple calls, the hall owner decided to call off the event fearing a disruption. He decided to refund the money taken from the couple who recently had a court marriage.”

A police official from Manikpur police said, “We have not received any complaints from the hall owner or the couple. If we receive a complaint, we will take appropriate action.”