scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Wedding reception of interfaith couple cancelled in Vasai after protests by right-wing fringe elements

Incidentally, editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News, Suresh Chavhanke tweeted the invitation, linking the marriage to the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walker by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, both residents of Vasai.

Incidentally, Suresh Chavhanke, the editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News, had shared the wedding reception invitation card on his Twitter handle which has nearly 6 lakh followers. (Image source: GettyImages/ Thinkstock)

The wedding reception of an interfaith couple was cancelled in Maharashtra’s Vasai (west) last Sunday after protests by a group of right-wing fringe elements. The owner of the hall decided to disallow the Hindu reception after receiving multiple calls, according to one of his employees. Neither the couple nor the hall owner has filed a complaint, the local Manikpur police said.

Incidentally, Suresh Chavhanke, the editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News, had shared the wedding reception invitation card on his Twitter handle which has nearly 6 lakh followers. In the post, Chavhanke linked the wedding to the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar, a Vasai resident, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, also a Vasai resident, in Delhi in May.

Over 12,000 people engaged with Chavhanke’s tweets.

While the hall management refused to comment on the incident, an employee said,”We started receiving phone calls asking us how we rented the hall to them for the wedding. After getting multiple calls, the hall owner decided to call off the event fearing a disruption. He decided to refund the money taken from the couple who recently had a court marriage.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...Premium
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...Premium
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...
A seat with a difference in Gujarat: Held by a Christian tribal since 200...Premium
A seat with a difference in Gujarat: Held by a Christian tribal since 200...

A police official from Manikpur police said, “We have not received any complaints from the hall owner or the couple. If we receive a complaint, we will take appropriate action.”

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 11:26:54 am
Next Story

R Ashwin defends Rahul Dravid for taking a break, differs with former coach Ravi Shastri

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement