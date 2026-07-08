No power, water or lifts: Vasai-Virar residents stranded for over 48 hours after heavy rain

Flooded transformers force electricity shutdown, MSEDCL says restoration could take days even after water recedes

Written by: Pallavi Smart, Nayonika Bose
6 min readMumbaiJul 8, 2026 07:21 PM IST
Residents left stranded without electricity in Vasai-Virar as transformers get submerged by floodwaters. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)Residents left stranded without electricity in Vasai-Virar as transformers get submerged by floodwaters. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)
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For more than 48 hours, thousands of residents across Vasai-Virar have been living without electricity after floodwaters submerged transformers, forcing the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to suspend power supply as a safety measure. The outage has left many housing societies without water as pumps have stopped working, elevators out of service and residents stranded inside their homes with shops shut and roads submerged.

According to MSEDCL, electricity was disconnected to prevent accidents as floodwaters inundated power infrastructure across the region. Officials warned that even after the water recedes, power restoration could take another day or two as transformers and distribution lines will have to be inspected before supply can resume.

“With floodwaters rising to such levels, several transformers have been submerged, making the network highly vulnerable to short circuits. Last year too, we had to disconnect power to ensure the safety of residents in the flood-hit areas. However the situation is more prolonged this year because of the continuous heavy rains,” an MSEDCL official said.

He added that the extent of power disruption has not yet been assessed as field staff remain out of contact due to drained mobile phone batteries and communication failures.

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“At this stage we are unable to ascertain how many areas or consumers have been affected because many of the officials responsible for the assessment cannot be reached,” added the official. He noted that a two-day power outage last year took three days to be restored.

“Even after the flood water recedes, we will have to inspect transformers and the distribution networks to ensure it is safe to restore electricity. That process will also take time,” said the official.

The prolonged outage has also disrupted water supply, with housing societies unable to operate pumps to fill overhead tanks. The lack of electricity has rendered lifts inoperative, leaving many elderly residents and those living in high-rise buildings confined to their homes.

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Vilas Suvare, a resident of Nalasopara, has been stuck at his home since Monday, July 6.

“With no lift, climbing down the stairs is no option either, as the entire area around the building is submerged in water. Shops are closed too. We are unable to access necessities such as milk and vegetables, etc. Most residents are trying to manage with whatever they have stocked in the kitchen,” said Suvare.

Sweta Pandey, a resident of Virar’s Chanakya Nagar, told The Indian Express that electricity has been cut off from the neighbourhood since Saturday as waist-level water has accumulated in the area.

“The entire area has been left submerged in flood waters since Saturday with the levels rising up to the hood of cars by Tuesday. In our locality, people on the ground floors have vacated their homes owing to rain waters breaching their houses. Due to the flooding, electricity supply has been cut off in our homes since Saturday, barring a span of 45 minutes on Sunday when the intensity of showers had reduced,” said Sweta.

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Vicky Yadav, a resident of Virar East said, “While we do not experience such extreme flooding in our building, the area has been submerged under water for days as the rain hasn’t stopped. Access to all roads have become restricted due to water logging and a large number of tree collapses have also been reported in the area. The situation is scary.”

According to residents, some of the worst flooding has been reported in low-lying areas around Viva College, Virat Nagar, Chanakya Nagar, YK Nagar, parts of Global City and pockets of Virar East.

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The incessant showers have triggered extreme waterlogging along the railway tracks between Vasai Road and Virar, disrupting train services.

Suvare had so far avoided traveling to work after seeing the rain videos on social media. When he finally decided to go to the office on Wednesday, Suvare fell into a submerged pothole and sustained injuries to his leg.

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“Some people I know walked on railway tracks to reach home on Monday. That is very risky,” said Suvare.

Vasai local Govind Gunjalkar, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been helping residents who have been stuck inside their homes due to heavy rains.

“There are some parts of Vasai-Virar, such as Viva college area, Madhuban Society and Evershine city etc., which are prone to flooding even after a day of heavy monsoon rain. But this year’s situation is unprecedented. Many natural drainage channels have been lost in the unplanned construction, in addition to large-scale infrastructure development works ongoing in the region.”

Local corporator Ashok Shelke, too, has blamed the 30-year-old ‘ill-monitored’ town-planning which, he said, has led to the crisis.

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“Most of the electricity supply in the region is through overhead wires, unlike underground cable networks in many parts of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With the increasing population, the demand for power has risen, overloading the existing power infrastructure and leading to frequent power outages. It is not known when the electricity will be restored, leaving locals in uncertainty,” he said.

Records procured from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed that over 713 mm of rainfall battered Palghar’s Vasai region between July 4 and July 8. According to the data, Vasai recorded 179 mm in the 24 hours ending July 5, followed by 231 mm on July 6, 136 mm on July 7 and 167 mm on July 8. Palghar Agri station recorded 1,128 mm of rainfall during the same four-day period.
ENDS

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

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