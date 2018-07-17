Vasai-Virar: Panel set up to probe waterlogging cause

Some areas are still waterlogged in Vasai. (Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar) Some areas are still waterlogged in Vasai. (Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has set up a five-member fact finding committee to identify the reasons for the severe waterlogging in the area last week. Apart from suggesting preventive measures, the committee will also prepare a master plan for the Vasai-Virar belt marking the creeks, roads, nullahs and boundaries of Vasai, Nallasopara and Virar.

The committee is headed by Dr Rakesh Kumar, director of National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). The other four members are from the IIT-Bombay.

The civic body has set out an eight-point agenda for the panel, said VVCMC commissioner Satish Lokhande. The committee will study the existing infrastructure of the region, compare past and current rainfall patterns, mark the catchment area and pinpoint the reasons for waterlogging. It will submit a report within a month, he added.

On July 10, Vasai had recorded the state’s highest rainfall (299 m), leading to heavy waterlogging and crippling the satellite townships of Vasai, Virar and Nallasopara for almost five days. Almost a week since the floods, Hanuman Nagar in Nallasopara and Unitech City in Virar were still inundated. “We have installed two high capacity pumps. Now, there is water on the roads but the houses are accessible,” said Lokhande.

