Vasai murder: Held for murder, one member of gang had stolen gold days earlier

Two days after three members of a gang were caught for allegedly murdering a 29-year-old man in Vasai, the police said one of the accused had also stolen gold from a jewellery shop in Wadala just days before the murder.

According to the police, two men driving in a tourist car at a toll plaza on the Wada-Manor Road were intercepted by a team of police officers from Wada town in Palghar on Monday morning. The police found the body of a man stuffed inside the trunk of the car. The deceased was identified as 29-year-old Narayan Lal Sevak from Rajasthan, who had been staying in Vasai, said police.

During investigation, the police also caught an accomplice of the arrested duo.

“The third accused had stolen 4 kg of gold ornament from a jewellery store in Wadala Truck Terminal. The Mumbai Police have recovered 1.5 kg of gold so far and we seized 1.3 kg of gold from the residence of the accused,” said Inspector Vasant Bandekar of Manickpur police station.

Bandekar added that the role of the other two men in the theft is being investigated. ens

