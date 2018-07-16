Vasai floods: Dead man’s family gets Rs 4 lakh compensation

The family of Dashrath Jadhav, a Naigaon resident who lost his life in the floods in Vasai on July 10, received Rs 4 lakh as compensation from the state government on Sunday.

Jadhav, a resident of Someshwar Nagar, died after falling into a drain during the flood on July 10, said Tehsildar Kiran Survase. “The family was compensated as per government guidelines,” said Survase adding that another family, that of Banwari Gupta from Rajavali in Naigaon, will also be compensated. “The family is currently out of town. As soon as they are back, they will be given the compensation,” he said.

On Sunday, the tehsildar’s office began surveying damage to buildings and livelihoods caused by the flood. “So far, we have conducted 3,000 panchnamas. We are looking for houses where waterlogging continued for two days or more and also recording the structural damages to the buildings,” said Survase.

Meanwhile, heavy rain returned to the townships of Vasai and Nallasopara on Sunday just as residents were picking up pieces of their lives after a five-day flood. The downpour on Sunday brought back fears of flooding among residents as water started accumulating in low-lying areas. Vasant Nagari and Evershine City reported waterlogging by afternoon. The met department has, meanwhile, issued a warning of heavy rainfall for Palghar district for Sunday.

However, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) chief Satish Lokhande said that water would recede as there was no high tide. “We have widened the drainage to Bhayander creek by demolishing an embankment which was blocking the flow of water. As soon as the rain stops, water will recede,” he said.

On Saturday, the VVMC demolished a temporary embankment at Rajavali as it was allegedly choking a major drainage line that obstructed the flow of water from the town into the Bhayander creek.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App