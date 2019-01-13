Vasai: Elderly man beaten to death, eight arrested

A septuagenarian died in Vasai after he was allegedly lynched by his neighbours on Friday. Eight of the nine persons, who allegedly beat the man to death at their chawl, were arrested on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramchandra Raut (70), a resident of Rangaon. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained and the police are awaiting the post-mortem examination report.

The police said the incident took place when on Thursday night, the accused men suspected that Raut and his son Bandu had stolen their pigeons. “The group went to their house on Thursday night and threatened the father and son,” said Senior Inspector Ramchandra Kamble of Vasai police.

Following this, one of Raut’s relatives approached the Vasai police and got a non-cognizable report registered against the group of men. “In order to maintain peace in the locality, we served them a warning notice under Section 149 (notice to prevent cognisible offence) of the CrPC by Friday afternoon,” said Kamble.

As the police team left after serving the notice, the accused went to Raut’s residence and attacked him around 7.30 pm. “They were angry that Raut’s relative had approached the police. At the house, there was a heated argument, following which Raut was beaten to death by the nine persons,” said Kamble.

Raut was rushed to the nearest civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The hospital authorities informed the police, following which a case of murder, trespassing, criminal intimidation and unlawful assembly was registered against the nine men.

“We launched a manhunt and arrested eight of the accused. One is still absconding. The court has remanded the eight in police custody,” said an officer.